- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
India Covid crisis: Second wave has shaken the nation, says Modi
India on Sunday saw the biggest rise of over 3,49,691 Covid-19 cases and over 2,700 deaths.
Inidan Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday called the second wave of the pandemic a storm and said it has shaken the country.
Covid-19 is testing our patience and capacity to bear pain, he added in his “Mann-ki-Baat” programme. He said the Centre was helping states fight the pandemic and urged people not to fall prey to rumours about vaccines.
India's fight against COVID-19 would be incomplete without the effort of the ambulance drivers, lab technicians and other such individuals.— PMO India (@PMOIndia) April 25, 2021
Do hear what Prem Verma Ji, who drives an ambulance has to say...
#MannKiBaat https://t.co/H4lBgpIOfu
India is currently witnessing a second wave of the coronavirus pandemic with the infections and deaths seeing a record spike every day. India on Sunday saw the biggest rise of over 3,49,691 Covid-19 cases and over 2,700 deaths.
Live updates:
Modi urges everyone to only seek information on the pandemic through reliable sources.
In the prevailing situation, it is commendable that many doctors are using technology to offer online consultations to patients. #MannKiBaat pic.twitter.com/fFGUujFMOo— PMO India (@PMOIndia) April 25, 2021
"Covid patients were more frightened than my family. They had no idea what is happening with them. So to dispel their fears we created a healthy environment for them," a nurse tells PM Narendra Modi on Mann Ki Baat
"There is a huge contribution of ambulance drivers in this war against Covid. I extend my gratitude to them," Modi said during Mann Ki Baat.
There is a huge contribution of ambulance drivers in this war against COVID19. I extend my gratitude to them: PM Modi during #MannKiBaat pic.twitter.com/askkUlSoLv— ANI (@ANI) April 25, 2021
#MannKiBaat— DD News (@DDNewslive) April 25, 2021
Take information and advise only from a reliable source during these times of #COVID19: PM @narendramodi
Don't fall prey to rumours about vaccines: Modi
Modi has urged Indians not to fall prey to rumours about the vaccines.
"I urge people to not fall prey to any rumour about vaccine. You all must be aware that govt has sent free vaccines to all state govts. All people above 45 yrs of age can benefit from this. From May 1, vaccines will be available for every person above 18 years of age," Modi.
I urge people to not fall prey to any rumour about vaccine. You all must be aware that Govt of India has sent free vaccine to all State Govts. All people above 45 yrs of age can benefit from this. From May 1st, vaccines will be available for every person above 18 years of age: PM pic.twitter.com/FTy75lSx5q— ANI (@ANI) April 25, 2021
To tackle Covid second wave, I have held meetings with experts from many fields like pharma industry, oxygen production etc: Modi
After successfully tackling the first wave of COVID19, the country's morale was high but this storm has shaken the country. To tackle this wave of COVID, I have held meetings with experts from many fields like pharma industry, oxygen production etc: PM Modi during 'Mann Ki Baat' pic.twitter.com/OLrF2Vx369— ANI (@ANI) April 25, 2021
“I’m speaking to you at a time when Covid-19 is testing our patience and capacity to bear pain,” the prime minister says.
“Many of our loved ones left us untimely. After successfully tackling first wave, nation’s morale was high, it was confident but this storm [the second wave] has shaken the nation.”
I'm speaking to you at a time when #COVID19 is testing our patience & capacity to bear pain. Many of our loved ones left us untimely. After successfully tackling 1st wave, nation's morale was high, it was confident but this storm(2nd wave) has shaken the nation: PM in #MannKiBaat pic.twitter.com/d4pdFBCQA9— ANI (@ANI) April 25, 2021
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
These countries have imposed Covid travel bans on ...
World leaders have also postponed their visits to the country. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
India Covid crisis: 12 countries that have...
Coronavirus infections set to a worldwide record for the fifth... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE: Expats delay travel plans by months;...
Some are however braving odds to fly and tend to their ailing loved... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid vaccine UAE: 38,207 doses administered in...
Delhi will provide fee vaccinations for all citizens aged 18 and... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE visit visa holders not eligible for Covid-19...
The vaccine is currently available only to UAE citizens and resident... READ MORE
-
Weather
Video: Stunning waterfalls in UAE as heavy rains...
It rained so heavily in the UAE that gorgeous waterfalls have formed... READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: Jobless for a year, man hits Dh300,000...
He has pledged a certain amount of the prize money for charity. READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: 25 workers who won $1 million hit another...
Palakkal belongs to the same group of 25 employees of the school... READ MORE
News
Dubai: 3 killed, 3 injured in violent brawl; 10 arrested
28 April 2021
News
Pink supermoon in UAE sky tonight: When, how to watch
27 April 2021
News Bulletins (videos)
News in a Minute: Top headlines of April 25
25 votes | 25 April 2021
Nation (videos)
Watch: Iftar recipe of the day