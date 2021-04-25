India Covid crisis: Second wave has shaken the nation, says Modi

Filed on April 25, 2021 | Last updated on April 25, 2021 at 10.10 am

India on Sunday saw the biggest rise of over 3,49,691 Covid-19 cases and over 2,700 deaths.

Inidan Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday called the second wave of the pandemic a storm and said it has shaken the country.

Covid-19 is testing our patience and capacity to bear pain, he added in his “Mann-ki-Baat” programme. He said the Centre was helping states fight the pandemic and urged people not to fall prey to rumours about vaccines.

India's fight against COVID-19 would be incomplete without the effort of the ambulance drivers, lab technicians and other such individuals.



Do hear what Prem Verma Ji, who drives an ambulance has to say...

Modi urges everyone to only seek information on the pandemic through reliable sources.

"Covid patients were more frightened than my family. They had no idea what is happening with them. So to dispel their fears we created a healthy environment for them," a nurse tells PM Narendra Modi on Mann Ki Baat

"There is a huge contribution of ambulance drivers in this war against Covid. I extend my gratitude to them," Modi said during Mann Ki Baat.

Don't fall prey to rumours about vaccines: Modi

Modi has urged Indians not to fall prey to rumours about the vaccines.

"I urge people to not fall prey to any rumour about vaccine. You all must be aware that govt has sent free vaccines to all state govts. All people above 45 yrs of age can benefit from this. From May 1, vaccines will be available for every person above 18 years of age," Modi.

To tackle Covid second wave, I have held meetings with experts from many fields like pharma industry, oxygen production etc: Modi

“I’m speaking to you at a time when Covid-19 is testing our patience and capacity to bear pain,” the prime minister says.

“Many of our loved ones left us untimely. After successfully tackling first wave, nation’s morale was high, it was confident but this storm [the second wave] has shaken the nation.”