- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
India Covid crisis: Now, drones to drop vaccines in Telangana
The government will now launch its 'medicine from the sky' trials in remote locations.
People living in remote parts of Telangana can heave a sigh of relief now that the state government has got approval from the Indian Ministry of Civil Aviation to deliver anti-Covid vaccines using drones.
According to the ministry, the Telangana government had sought exemption from Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) rules for delivering vaccines by deploying drones.
The state government will now launch its ‘medicine from the sky’ trials in Vikarabad district and other remote locations, said a spokesperson. “Each drone would carry a combination of dummy vials and regular vaccines over the course of the trials and the performance would be recorded in detail,” said the official. “This data shall be used to guide further policies regarding full-scale adoption.”
The area hospital will be the take-off site and public health centres and sub-centres at landing sites will collect the medicine and vaccinate the villagers in the area. The approval for delivery under the Visual line of sight range is valid for a year.
“The approval from civil aviation ministry is highly appreciated and we look forward to working with the ministry in conducting these trials in the safest manner by strict adherence to SOPs and having risk mitigation strategies in place,” said Jayesh Ranjan, principal secretary, Telangana government. “The success of this programme has the potential to disrupt the healthcare industry and save many lives during emergencies and in less accessible geographies.”
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
India Covid crisis: Now, drones to drop vaccines...
The government will now launch its 'medicine from the sky' trials in... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Bollywood actor Bikramjeet Kanwarpal dies of...
He was a retired army veteran who made his acting debut in 2003. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
India Covid crisis: Court asks Kerala govt to...
The case came up when a public interest litigation was filed accusing ... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
US-India travel ban amid Covid: Who are exempted
US has exempted certain categories of students, journalists and... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Coronavirus: UAE reports 1,712 cases, 1,681...
More than 44.1 million Covid-19 tests have been carried out in the... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Now, send oxygen concentrators as gifts to India
The exemption for oxygen concentrators is allowed only till July 31. READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: Another Palm Jumeirah villa sold for Dh100 ...
European national buys luxury villa. READ MORE
-
News
UAE: Man fined Dh100,000 for driving at 205km/hr
The car and phones used in the incident were confiscated, and the... READ MORE
News Bulletins (videos)
News in a Minute: Top headlines of April 25
25 votes | 25 April 2021
Nation (videos)
Watch: 5 times India triumphed over tragedy during the Covid-19 pandemic
20 votes | 29 April 2021
Nation (videos)
Watch: Iftar recipe of the day