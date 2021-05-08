- EVENTS
India Covid crisis: Mizoram announces total 7-day lockdown
The government order was issued by Mizoram Chief Secretary Lalnunmawia Chuaungo.
The Indian state of Mizoram on Saturday announced a complete seven-day lockdown.
According to India Today, the northeastern state’s Chief Secretary Lalnunmawia Chuaungo issued a government order to enforce a lockdown from 4am on May 10 to 4am on May 17.
"Due to the increasing number of Covid-19 cases, it is felt necessary to impose more restrictions on the movement of people and certain activities to control and prevent further spread of Covid-19," the order stated.
Though inter-state border will remain open to visitors and returnees, they may only come through designated entry points, must provide a negative Covid test report and must adhere to a strict 10-day home isolation period.
Places of worship, educational institutions, public parks, picnic spots, movie theatres, gymnasiums, community halls, and restaurants, shopping complexes, malls, business shops having no permission and any other social gatherings shall remain closed in all parts of the state during the lockdown.
All government offices barring health and family welfare, home, disaster management and rehabilitation, finance, information and public relations, civil aviation, district administration and offices under the central government will also be closed.
All district magistrates will also impose a night curfew from 7pm to 4am in their district headquarters.
Mizoram on Friday reported 235 new Covid positive cases and the state now has 1,906 active cases.
