India Covid crisis: Historic Ooty flower show goes virtual for 2nd consecutive year

Web Report/Ooty
Filed on May 22, 2021
PTI file

The flowers were on display and people could watch the floral arrangements online.


Way back in 1896, the first flower show was held in the lovely hill station of Ooty by the Nilgiri Agricultural Society. Since then, every year in May, thousands of people from across Tamil Nadu and other states headed to Ooty to enjoy the vibrant horticultural displays.

Sadly, Covid-19 brought an end to the May flower show last year and people could not visit the Botanical garden in the hill station. However, the flowers were on display and people could watch the floral arrangements online.

The second ‘virtual flower show’ was inaugurated by K. Ramachandran, the forest minister and the legislator from Coonoor on Friday. And this year, the event also features a message promoting vaccination to tackle Covid-19.

“We wanted to emphasise the message that only through vaccination can we fight the pandemic and hope to return to some semblance of normalcy,” said Sivasubramaniam Samraj, joint director, horticulture, Nilgiris district. “Hopefully, everyone will get vaccinated and we can organise the annual flower show and allow visitors from next year onwards.”

Every year, 200,000-plus visitors would attend the flower show. And the garden used to attract three million visitors annually. But the Covid crisis has brought an end to the tourist visits.

Over 25,000 plants and more than 500,000 flowers are on display at the garden this year. The main attraction includes new varieties such as calla lily, torenia and gerbera. Other plants on display include dahlias, delphiniums, salvia, daisies, violas, verbena, asters petunias and many colourful, flowering plants.




