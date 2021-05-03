India Covid crisis: Chief minister asks scientists to convert nitrogen into oxygen; Twitter in splits

The barrage of memes came after he proposed the "solution" to the country's current oxygen shortage.

Reacting to Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath’s recent statement asking scientists to look into the possibility of converting nitrogen to oxygen as a solution to the ongoing Covid crisis in India, Twitter users have responded like only they can — with memes.

In a now-deleted tweet, the chief minister's office had directed that institutions like IIT Kanpur should coordinate with experts to explore the proposal.

Twitter users, however, were unimpressed.

Dear Ajay ,

It is not possible to convert Nitrogen into Oxygen. But yeah , you can do it by swapping the names. pic.twitter.com/pfdSJdh9SZ — Pracool (@thehighmonk) May 1, 2021

“It's so simple, just give two bags of rice to nitrogen & it'll convert with the whole periodic table,” suggested one user.

It's so simple, just give two bags of rice to nitrogen & it'll convert with the whole periodic table. — Yanger Longkumer (@YangerINC) May 2, 2021

Some users suggested merely renaming the gases might do the trick.

Credit: Copied from friend's FB wall pic.twitter.com/1V44bTTPel — Thaiyaan (@thaiyaan) May 2, 2021

If you're running out of Oxygen, just rename Nitrogen to Oxygen. pic.twitter.com/rVDhX0H5wF — Sameeran Pandey (@sameeran__) May 2, 2021

Still some others expressed concerns that the move might be in violation of the state’s well-known anti-conversion laws.

Are you sure this Nitrogen to Oxygen thing will not violate the anti-conversion laws of UP? pic.twitter.com/aRQDEDQhKP — BongMafia (@sandeeproy1) May 2, 2021

The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday announced a lockdown will remain in place in the state until 7am on Tuesday due to a surge in Covid cases.