- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
India Covid crisis: Chief minister asks scientists to convert nitrogen into oxygen; Twitter in splits
The barrage of memes came after he proposed the "solution" to the country's current oxygen shortage.
Reacting to Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath’s recent statement asking scientists to look into the possibility of converting nitrogen to oxygen as a solution to the ongoing Covid crisis in India, Twitter users have responded like only they can — with memes.
In a now-deleted tweet, the chief minister's office had directed that institutions like IIT Kanpur should coordinate with experts to explore the proposal.
Twitter users, however, were unimpressed.
Dear Ajay ,— Pracool (@thehighmonk) May 1, 2021
It is not possible to convert Nitrogen into Oxygen. But yeah , you can do it by swapping the names. pic.twitter.com/pfdSJdh9SZ
“It's so simple, just give two bags of rice to nitrogen & it'll convert with the whole periodic table,” suggested one user.
CM Adityanath wants to explore the possibility of converting nitrogen to oxygen.— Yanger Longkumer (@YangerINC) May 2, 2021
It's so simple, just give two bags of rice to nitrogen & it'll convert with the whole periodic table.
Some users suggested merely renaming the gases might do the trick.
News: Explore possibility of O2 production from nitrogen: UP CM— Thaiyaan (@thaiyaan) May 2, 2021
Read more at:https://t.co/oLHHtQTwos
Translation: Hello Nitrogen, from today onwards your name is Oxygen
Credit: Copied from friend's FB wall pic.twitter.com/1V44bTTPel
If you're running out of Oxygen, just rename Nitrogen to Oxygen. pic.twitter.com/rVDhX0H5wF— Sameeran Pandey (@sameeran__) May 2, 2021
Still some others expressed concerns that the move might be in violation of the state’s well-known anti-conversion laws.
Are you sure this Nitrogen to Oxygen thing will not violate the anti-conversion laws of UP? pic.twitter.com/aRQDEDQhKP— BongMafia (@sandeeproy1) May 2, 2021
Nitrogen and Oxygen to Yogi in chorus. https://t.co/iYbhylpSEm pic.twitter.com/LjH1XXayra— PΞ (@PrezzVerde) May 2, 2021
The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday announced a lockdown will remain in place in the state until 7am on Tuesday due to a surge in Covid cases.
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19 effect: Thousands of exhausted UK...
However, the number of doctors in the NHS is at a record high,... READ MORE
-
News
UAE: Eid Al Fitr 2021 fireworks announced
The fireworks will take place over three nights. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE reports 1,772 cases, 1,769 recoveries, 3...
More than 44.6 million Covid-19 tests have been carried out in the... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Coronavirus: Taiwan bars arrivals from India amid ...
The Indian variant of the virus has reached at least 17 countries. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: How Dubai airport keeps the virus at bay
The airport uses 12,430 litres of disinfectants every month. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid: Siblings spend 10 days in car-turned-ward...
The duo slept in the front seats while their Covid-positive mother... READ MORE
-
News
UAE: Eid Al Fitr 2021 fireworks announced
The fireworks will take place over three nights. READ MORE
-
Weather
Video: UAE rain, dust storm alerts issued
Visibility affected in in Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah. READ MORE
News
Dubai: Aramex CEO Bashar Obeid resigns
2 May 2021
Nation (videos)
Watch: 5 times India triumphed over tragedy during the Covid-19 pandemic
20 votes | 29 April 2021
Nation (videos)
Watch: Iftar recipe of the day