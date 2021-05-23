India Covid crisis: 95 test positive in a day after village holds three weddings

Villagers say that the incident has left them struggling to access essential goods and medical care.

95 people in a village in Rajasthan tested positive for Covid after a string of weddings.

According to India Today, the village of Siyalokala held three weddings in April despite the state government’s attempts to curtail wedding celebrations. Pappu Singh, the father of one of the brides, was the first to die of the virus.

“Ever since we got tested the whole village is shocked… nobody believed that corona is a thing. People would roam around after sampling. People are now worried and remain indoors,” said Surendra Shekhawat, a local resident.

Shekhawat also said that the diagnoses had left the village in isolation, with many villagers struggling to procure even basic goods such as milk and produce.

"Other village people are scared of us. We are feeling helpless. Media doesn't come here. We want everyone to be tested again. Administration tells us to go to Surjagarh, but in a lockdown how can we go by ourselves?” asked Virendra Singh, who also tested positive.

The villagers are also struggling to access proper healthcare, with the village health centre building being locked.

“In town you have hospitals, here we don't even have a set-up to get an injection,” says Dara Singh, a local.

“If something happens to any villager, we have to spend money to get him basic medication.”