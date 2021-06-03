- EVENTS
Global Covid-19 caseload tops 171.5 million
US continues to be the worst-hit country with world's highest number of cases
The overall global Covid-19 caseload has topped 171.5 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 3.68 million, according to the Johns Hopkins University.
In its latest update on Thursday morning, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and death toll stood at 171,527,893 and 3,688,032, respectively.
The US continues to be the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 33,306,908 and 595,822, respectively, according to the CSSE.
In terms of infections, India follows in the second place with 28,307,832 cases.
The other worst countries with over 3 million cases are Brazil (16,720,081), France (5,739,995), Turkey (5,263,697), Russia (5,031,583), the UK (4,510,597), Italy (4,223,200), Argentina (3,852,156), Germany (3,852,156), Spain (3,687,762) and Colombia (3,459,422), the CSSE figures showed.
In terms of deaths, Brazil comes second with 467,706 fatalities.
Nations with a death toll of over 100,000 are India (335,102), Mexico (227,840), the UK (128,057), Italy (126,283), Russia (120,217) and France (109,841).
