EU to recommend reinstating restrictions on US travellers
Possible restrictions could include quarantines, further testing requirements upon arrival or even a total ban on all non-essential travel
The European Union plans to recommend that its 27 nations reinstate restrictions on tourists from the US because of rising coronavirus infection levels there, EU diplomats said on Monday.
A decision to remove the US from a safe list of countries for nonessential travel would reverse advice from June, when the bloc recommended lifting restrictions on US travellers before the summer tourism season.
The guidance could come as early as this week, according to the EU diplomats. They spoke on condition of anonymity because the review process was still ongoing.
Any decision would be nonbinding, however. The EU has no unified Covid-19 tourism policy and national governments have the authority to decide whether they keep their borders open to US tourists. Possible restrictions could include quarantines, further testing requirements upon arrival or even a total ban on all non-essential travel from the US.
The United States has yet to reopen its own borders to EU tourists, despite calls from the bloc for the Biden administration to lift its ban.
The European Council updates the list based on criteria relating to coronavirus infection levels. It gets reviewed every two weeks. The threshold for being on the EU list is having not more than 75 new Covid-19 cases per 100,000 inhabitants over the last 14 days.
Last week in the US new cases averaged over 152,000 a day, turning the clock back to the end of January, and the number of hospitalised Covid-19 patients was around 85,000, a number not seen since early February.
US coronavirus deaths have been over 1,200 a day for several days, seven times higher than they were in early July.
