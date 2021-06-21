Emirates announces special fares for quarantine-free travel

The offer is valid on bookings made today until July 6, 2021.

Dubai's flagship airline Emirates is making it easier for UAE travellers eager to reconnect to their favorite destinations with special fares and more flights to over 30 cities, quarantine-free.

UAE travelers can book their holiday with Emirates with special fares starting from Dh1,315. The offer is valid on bookings made on Monday, June 21, until July 6, 2021, for travel until February 28, 2022.

Emirates Economy Class and Business Class passengers can choose to book their getaway to a long list of popular holiday destinations including Rome, starting at Dh2,255 in Economy Class and Dh13,415 in Business; Barcelona starting from Dh2,395 in Economy Class and Dh13,315 in Business Class; Istanbul starting from Dh1,695 in Economy Class and Dh10,985 in Business Class; beach hotspot Phuket starting from Dh1,995 in Economy Class and Dh7,995 in Business Class, and Los Angeles from Dh3,335 in Economy Class and Dh19,555 in Business Class.

UAE travellers can also plan their quarantine-free getaway with Emirates Holidays, starting from Dh1,999 per person, with bespoke packages available for a variety of experiences.

Emirates is ramping up its operations and expanding services across its network to meet strong leisure travel demand over the summer, as entry restrictions ease for travellers. Throughout July, Emirates will fly to 124 cities, with seven destinations being reinstated and Miami making its debut on the airline's network. Emirates will also be adding more flights to 12 destinations across Europe, North America and Africa.