Eid Al Adha in UAE: Residents told to limit celebrations to first-degree relatives

UAE residents have been advised to limit Eid Al Adha celebrations to members of the same family living under one roof, and first-degree relatives.

They will need to adhere to strict social distancing guidelines and wear masks, the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) said on Tuesday.

The authority urged residents to conduct a Covid-19 test before visiting their relatives, especially the elderly and those with chronic diseases.

It advised people to avoid handshakes and hugs and use electronic means to distribute Eidiya (cash given as gifts during Eid).

The NCEMA urged residents to use official apps to offer their Eid Al Adha sacrifice. This way, crowding at slaughterhouses can be avoided.

Residents have also been urged to not distribute the sacrificial meat or gifts. Instead, they can authorise official charities to distribute the meat on their behalf.

Authorities in the UAE will inspect slaughterhouses and livestock markets on the first day of Eid to ensure that they are not crowded.

UAE residents will get four days of paid holidays for Eid Al Adha from July 19 (Day of Arafat) to July 22. If the Friday-Saturday weekend is included, residents will enjoy six days off this Eid.

