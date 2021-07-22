Dubai: Emirates has refunded Dh8.5 billion back to passengers since Covid hit
'Passengers have been extended the option to re-book their tickets for the next two years'
Emirates Airlines has refunded Dh8.5 billion worth of tickets in cash back to passengers whose bookings were impacted due to Covid-19-triggered global travel lockdowns.
The refunds to passengers were made seamlessly and within a short period of time, said Emirates chief commercial officer Adnan Kazim.
The senior official was speaking to media ahead of Emirates launching its first ever passenger service to Miami on July 22. The maiden passenger flight took off from Dubai at 3am on Thursday.
Kazim said: “Our refunds are planned in a manner where customers do not lose miles. Passengers have been extended the option to re-book their tickets for the next two years. They can turn existing tickets into a voucher or take open tickets. For us, our customers come first.”
India-UAE flights resumption subject to govt decision: Official
Passenger ticket refunds for Emirates come in three categories: Retaining them as open tickets for 720 days; converting them into vouchers; and cash refunds, said Kazim.
He also said that Emirates is working hard to “bring back the product of Emirates” to its pre-pandemic days.
“From our side, we are working day and night by introducing new innovations to our products. There are a lot of constant changes and it is not an easy environment to operate in. However, we are adamant to bring the airline to how it used to be,” he added.
