Dubai: Emirates announces special fares for 40 quarantine-free destinations
Travellers making plans for the summer or who are still pondering where to take their long-awaited holiday now have the opportunity to travel to nearly 40 quarantine-free destinations.
Emirates airline’s customers can book their summer holiday to close to 40 destinations from July 22, 2021 until July 31, 2021, for travel until June 15, 2022.
Economy Class and Business Class passengers can visit popular holiday hotspots like Istanbul from Dh1,695 in economy class and Dh10,985 in business class; Vienna from Dh2,185 in economy class and Dh10,895 in business class; Phuket from Dh1,995 in economy class and Dh6,995 in business class; Casablanca from Dh1,955 in economy class and Dh10,005 in business class and Los Angeles from Dh3,335 in economy class and Dh19,555 in business class; among 40 popular quarantine-free destinations in the network.
Travellers who also want to experience the eclectic vibe of Miami, Emirates' newest destination, can take advantage of fares from Dh3,695 in economy class, Dh18,555 in business class and Dh42,575 in first class.
Emirates customers can book their quarantine-free summer packages with Emirates Holidays.
