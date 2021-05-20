- EVENTS
Dubai company gives up vacation pay to aid India's Covid-19 crisis
Management decided to donate leave salary to provide medical care
The senior management team of a Dubai-based retail company has given up home-leave pay to aid the Covid-19 crisis in India.
The top managerial team of Apparel Group, including general managers, vice-presidents, and CXOs of the company, donated their annual leave pay towards providing medical supplies as a relief to those suffering from the contagion in India.
The group management decided to support the less fortunate in India by supplying medical care through trusted charities and non-governmental organisations (NGOs) in Delhi, Maharashtra, Gujarat, and Rajasthan, Neeraj Teckchandani, the Group Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Apparel Group told
The management team purchased much-needed oxygen concentrators and cylinders from suppliers in China and Turkey. “They were sent to various parts of India and purpose-built facilities that were treating Covid-19 patients,” he added.
India has the world’s second-highest number of Covid-19 cases. The second wave of cases is overwhelming India’s hospitals, burial grounds, crematoria, and cemeteries, particularly in Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru. “A majority of our senior management team is from India and the second wave has impacted almost every Indian living in the UAE in some form or the other. While being here and realising that people back home do not have access to oxygen is difficult to accept,” said Teckchandani. “We'll not be going for our annual home leaves this year,” he said.
“This is not a company initiative but was done by the senior management team on a voluntary basis,” he said. The team members jumped into action Immediately, when the second lethal scourge was initially reported in mid-April. “The first batch of medical supplies was sent in the third week of April, which reached India on May 10,” he added.
