Covid vaccine UAE: 78,342 doses administered in 24 hours
The UAE has administered 78,342 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours.
The country's Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) said the total doses administered now stands at 11.12 million. This takes the rate of doses to 112.50 per 100 people.
Several startups are working on developing shots centred on T cells, in the hopes of producing a jab that would not only provide protection against new virus strains already on the loose, but also variants that don’t yet exist.
Alexis Peyroles of French biotech firm OSE Immunotherapeutics, which is developing a vaccine that targets T cells, told AFP it could offer “several years of protection”.
The World Health Organization approved a Covid-19 vaccine from China's state-owned drugmaker Sinopharm for emergency use on Friday, a boost to Beijing's push for a big role in inoculating the world.
The vaccine, one of two main Chinese coronavirus vaccines that collectively have already been given to hundreds of millions of people in China and elsewhere, is the first developed by a non-Western country to win WHO backing. It is also the first time the WHO has given emergency use approval to a Chinese vaccine for any infectious disease.
Meanwhile, the first batch of China's CanSino Covid-19 vaccines that the Pakistani government purchased in bulk has arrived in Pakistan, the CanSino Biologics Inc. said on Thursday.
The bulk vaccines will be packaged locally to support Pakistan's fight against Covid-19, the company said.
