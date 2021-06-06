Covid vaccine UAE: 21,741 doses administered in 24 hours

Some fully vaccinated community members in Abu Dhabi now have the option to "take a different Covid-19 vaccine type" than previously received.

The UAE has administered 21,741 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours.

The country's Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) said the total doses administered now stands at 13.3 million.

This takes the rate of doses to 134.6 per 100 people.

This is for the first time Abu Dhabi is permitting mixing of Covid-19 vaccines. While the Sinopharm vaccine was approved for mass use since last year, Abu Dhabi okayed the Pfizer-BioNTech in April this year. So, those who have received two doses of the Sinopharm vaccine can voluntarily take the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine at the Mubadala Health vaccination centre.

China has approved emergency use of Sinovac Biotech’s Covid-19 vaccine in people aged between three and 17, its chairman Yin Weidong told state TV late on June 4.

China's mass vaccination drive, which administered 723.5 million doses of vaccines as of June 3, is currently only open to those aged 18 and above.