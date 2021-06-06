Covid vaccine UAE: 21,741 doses administered in 24 hours
Some fully vaccinated community members in Abu Dhabi now have the option to "take a different Covid-19 vaccine type" than previously received.
The UAE has administered 21,741 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours.
"" 21,741 #19 24 .. 13,315,751. # pic.twitter.com/WPnyPuXsI4— (@wamnews) June 6, 2021
The country's Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) said the total doses administered now stands at 13.3 million.
This takes the rate of doses to 134.6 per 100 people.
Some fully vaccinated community members in Abu Dhabi now have the option to “take a different Covid-19 vaccine type” than previously received.
This is for the first time Abu Dhabi is permitting mixing of Covid-19 vaccines. While the Sinopharm vaccine was approved for mass use since last year, Abu Dhabi okayed the Pfizer-BioNTech in April this year. So, those who have received two doses of the Sinopharm vaccine can voluntarily take the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine at the Mubadala Health vaccination centre.
China has approved emergency use of Sinovac Biotech’s Covid-19 vaccine in people aged between three and 17, its chairman Yin Weidong told state TV late on June 4.
China's mass vaccination drive, which administered 723.5 million doses of vaccines as of June 3, is currently only open to those aged 18 and above.
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE: 19 countries vaccinated residents can visit...
From July, Emirates will operate over 280 weekly flights from Dubai... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid in UAE: Categories of residents who must...
Studies have found that people with obesity and chronic diseases are... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid Delta variant '40% more transmissible': UK...
The Delta variant is now the dominant strain in the UK. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid: Dubai fines 74 firms, shuts down 1 for...
Three companies were issued warnings as well. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE: Full list of rules for vaccinated residents...
Travellers must have taken jabs that were approved by the European... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Free Covid-19 vaccines for all adults in India:...
Starting June 21, Covid-19 vaccine will be free for people above 18... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE docs urge Covid safety; virus may be around a ...
Health professionals said people cannot afford to become complacent... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Dubai: Only Covid-vaccinated kids can attend...
Kids aged 12 and above must have received the vaccine to be part of... READ MORE
News
UAE: Likely Eid Al Adha 2021 dates revealed