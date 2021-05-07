- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
Covid: UK to warn over Indian coronavirus variant
Officials to declare one of the new coronavirus strains first found in India a "variant of concern".
British officials could declare one of the new coronavirus strains first found in India a “variant of concern”, the BBC and Guardian reported on Friday, due to evidence that it spreads more quickly than the original version of the virus.
Scientists and doctors have recommended that one version of the variant first found in India, known as B.1.617.2, is designated a “variant of concern”, as it appears to have been spreading more quickly in the United Kingdom than other variants, the BBC said.
The original India variant, B.1.617, was first detected in October, but Public Health England (PHE) has categorised three different subtypes, all with slightly different mutations.
While B.1.617.2 seems to be as transmissible as the Kent variant which fuelled much of Britain’s second Covid-19 wave, there is no evidence it is resistant to current vaccines, the BBC said, citing a source.
Other variants of concern include variants first identified in Kent, south-east England, as well as South Africa and Brazil.
Public Health England (PHE) said that weekly variant data, which had been due on Thursday, was delayed due to a “processing issue,” though the Guardian said that the update was delayed due to local elections.
PHE had no immediate comment on the reports.
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid: UK to warn over Indian coronavirus variant
Officials to declare one of the new coronavirus strains first found... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid: Japan set to extend state of emergency by...
The government aims to place Aichi prefecture, in central Japan, and... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
India Covid crisis: Rahul Gandhi demands faster...
Modi has been widely criticised for not acting sooner to suppress the ... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
India Covid crisis: Anushka Sharma and Virat...
The couple has collaborated with crowd-funding platform Ketto for the ... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid: Vaccination must for all employees in Saudi
The announcement quoted Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Human... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
India’s Covid surge pressures Modi to...
India recorded a new record of 414,188 confirmed cases in the past 24 ... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Australia to start repatriation flights from...
Morrison stood by his decision to impose a biosecurity order barring... READ MORE
-
Interviews
WKND Interview: 'I am obsessed about fixing...
Sharjah's first female car mechanic Huda Al Matroushi on battling... READ MORE