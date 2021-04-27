Covid surge: India advises people to wear masks even at home

According to a study, a Covid patient can pass on the infection to 406 people in just 30 days if no physical distancing is maintained.

People should wear masks even inside their home, especially if there is a member who is in isolation because of Covid-19, said Dr V.K. Paul, the head of Indian government’s group on vaccinations and a member of the NITI Aayog.

“In this situation, masks are absolutely necessary, so do not go out unnecessarily,” he was quoted as saying in the media. “Stay with the family and even within the family please wear masks. Do not invite people inside homes.”

With 319,315 new confirmed cases by Monday midnight, India’s total Covid cases have shot up to 17.62 million. With 2,762 deaths, the total has gone up to 197,880. Maharashtra with 48,700 new cases continued to top the list with 4.34 million confirmed cases. The toll went up by 524 to 65,284. Other states with a surge in new cases include Uttar Pradesh (33,551 and 249 deaths), Karnataka (29,744, 201), Kerala (21,890, 28), Delhi (20,201, 380), Rajasthan (16,348, 84), West Bengal (15,992, 68), Tamil Nadu (15,684, 94) and Chhattisgarh (15,084, 226).

According to a government study, a Covid patient can pass on the infection to 406 people in just 30 days if no physical distancing is maintained. But if proper measures are taken, this can be down to 2.5 persons in 30 days.

Improper use of masks and lack of physical distancing can also raise the risk of transmission by 90 per cent. Studies indicated that if the unaffected person wears a mask, the risk comes down to 30 per cent.