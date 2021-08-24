Covid-positive man on the run declared 'public health enemy No.1' in Australia
He had provided a false address to authorities who have yet to locate him.
Police in New South Wales have appealed to the public for assistance in hunting down a Covid-positive man who has allegedly failed to isolate after contracting the virus.
Anthony Karam, 27, is wanted on an outstanding arrest warrant for multiple alleged breaches of the Public Health Order, according to a police statement.
Karam was told he had the virus on August 14 and ordered to quarantine, reported The New Daily. However, health officials were subsequently unable to contact him.
Police are appealing for public assistance to locate a 27-year-old man, Anthony Karam, wanted on an outstanding arrest warrant for multiple alleged breaches of the Public Health Order.https://t.co/GRlFHLrb8g pic.twitter.com/2MfFM5qIXP— NSW Police Force (@nswpolice) August 20, 2021
Police later found that he had provided a false address and despite numerous attempts to find him, he has yet to be located.
“He reneged and failed to comply with the arrangements he had made,” said a police spokeswoman, describing Karam as “public health enemy No.1”.
Authorities have appealed that anyone who spots Anthony contact them immediately on the hotline and avoid approaching Karam themselves.
Capital city Sydney, with a population of more than 5 million people, has been in a strict lockdown for weeks now, failing so far to contain an outbreak that has spread across internal borders and as far as neighbouring New Zealand.
Earlier this week, police said they charged 47 people with breaching public health orders or resisting arrest, among other offences, and issued more than 260 fines ranging from A$50 to $3,000 (approx. Dh130 to Dh8,000).
