Covid live: India tightens curbs; global cases top 137.2m
Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis
A summary of today's developments:
Live map: Global spread of coronavirus
India's new infections hit record of 184,372
India’s new coronavirus infections reached a record of 184,372 in the last 24 hours, health ministry data showed on Wednesday, as most of the south Asian nation battles a second surge in cases.
India's new coronavirus infections reached a record of 184,372
The nationwide tally of infections is 13.9 million, with the data showing deaths rose by 1,027, for a toll of 172,085.
Global Covid caseload tops 137.2mn
The overall global Covid-19 caseload has topped 137.2 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 2.95 million, according to the Johns Hopkins University.
In its latest update on Wednesday morning, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and death toll stood at 137,226,735 and 2,956,845, respectively.
The US is the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 31,345,312 and 563,440, respectively, according to the CSSE. India follows in the second place with 13,689,453 cases.
The other countries with more than two million confirmed coronavirus cases are Brazil (13,599,994), France (5,167,265), Russia (4,605,444), the UK (4,390,801), Turkey (3,962,760), Italy (3,793,033), Spain (3,376,548), Germany (3,040,356), Poland (2,599,850), Argentina (2,579,000), Colombia (2,569,314), Mexico (2,281,840) and Iran (2,118,212), the CSSE figures showed.
15-day curfew in Mumbai
India’s richest state Maharashtra imposes tougher lockdown measures, involving the closure of non-essential shops, including in regional capital Mumbai.
Maharashtra: Migrant workers in Mumbai were seen returning to their native places.
"Now that curfew has been imposed, what would we do here? What would we eat? We're leaving the city because we don't want to go through the pain we endured during the lockdown," says a labourer. pic.twitter.com/IxraZoNS1j
Patients with sedentary habits more likely to die
Among covid patients, a lack of exercise is linked to more severe symptoms and a higher risk of death, according to a study covering nearly 50,000 people who were infected with the virus.
Among covid patients, a lack of exercise is linked to more severe symptoms and a higher risk of death
People physically inactive for at least two years before the pandemic were more likely to be hospitalised, to require intensive care, and to die, researchers reported Tuesday in the British Journal of Sports Medicine.
UK trial on switching Covid-19 vaccines
A UK study into using different Covid-19 vaccines in two-dose inoculations is being expanded to include shots made by Moderna and Novavax, researchers said on Wednesday.
The trial, known as the Com-Cov study, was first launched in February to look at whether giving a first dose of one type of Covid-19 shot, and a second dose of another, elicits an immune response that is as good as using two doses of the same vaccine.
France suspends all Brazil flights
France suspends all flights to and from Brazil to curb the spread of a new Covid-19 variant found there.
WHO urges halt to sale of live wild animals
The World Health Organization calls for a halt to the sale of live wild mammals in food markets to prevent the emergence of new diseases.
Ramadan begins for 2nd time in Covid-era
Surging cases in many parts of the world overshadow the start of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, with festivities curtailed by contagion fears.
Pilgrims immunised against Covid-19 circle Islam's holiest site in Saudi Arabia's Mecca city as they perform the year-round umrah pilgrimage on the first day of the fasting month of Ramadan
Berlin to impose tougher measures
The German government agrees on controversial changes to a national infections control law, handing Berlin more power to impose tougher measures such as night-time curfews to halt the raging pandemic.
Britain says it has offered vaccine to all over-50s
Britain says it has met its target to offer by April 15 a first vaccine dose to all over-50s, the clinically vulnerable and health and social care workers.
US Covid cases march higher, hospitalisations up
The United States is the worst-affected country with 562,533 deaths, followed by Brazil with 354,617, Mexico with 209,702, India with 171,058 and Britain with 127,100.
