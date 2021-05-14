- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
Covid: Italy scraps quarantine for EU, Britain and Israel
At the same time, measures blocking arrivals from Brazil have been extended.
Italy on Friday said it was scrapping quarantine requirements for visitors from the European Union, Britain and Israel who test negative for coronavirus, as it seeks to woo back tourists.
Under new rules that come into force from Sunday, Italy will also extend so-called “Covid-free” flights, currently in place to and from the United States, to Canada, Japan and the United Arab Emirates.
Naples and Venice will also be served by such flights, in addition to Rome and Milan, a health ministry spokesman said.
At the same time, measures blocking arrivals from Brazil have been extended.
“Health Minister Roberto Speranza has signed a decree that provides for entry from countries in the EU and the Schengen area, as well as Britain and Israel, with a negative test, overcoming the current system of mini-quarantine,” the spokesman said.
Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi has said the return of tourists is crucial to the recovery of the eurozone’s third largest economy, which was one of the EU countries worst hit by coronavirus.
The economy shrank by a staggering 8.9 percent last year and more than 120,000 people have died since Covid-19 swept across Italy in February 2020.
Outdoor eating in cafes and restaurants resumed last month and museums and cinemas reopened, although a 10:00pm curfew remains in place nationwide.
Draghi is under pressure from the far-right League and other parties supporting his national unity government to allow further reopenings, and the issue is set to dominate scheduled coalition talks on Monday.
Italy’s rate of infections has slowed in recent weeks while the vaccination campaign has gained pace after a slow start, with some 26 million doses administeredin the country of 60 million people.
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid: Italy scraps quarantine for EU, Britain...
At the same time, measures blocking arrivals from Brazil have been... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Philippines bans travellers from UAE,...
The new rule covers all other passengers "with travel history to... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE reports 1,452 Covid cases, 1,422 recoveries, ...
The new cases were detected through 186,370 additional tests. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
India Covid: First dose of Sputnik V vaccine...
The vaccines are tested for sterility, efficacy and toxicity and... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE: 23,115 Covid vaccine doses administered in...
The total number of doses administered in the country now stands at... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Philippines bans travellers from UAE,...
The new rule covers all other passengers "with travel history to... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: UAE sends another 500,000 Favipiravir...
The aid comes on top of another 500,00 tablets of the life-saving... READ MORE
-
News
Indian consulate in Dubai issues new guidelines...
New instructions from the Consulate General of India in Dubai for... READ MORE
News
UAE: Mosques, musallahs host Eid Al Fitr prayers