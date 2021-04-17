Covid: Island nation to offer 'vaccines on vacation' deal to tourists

Tourists will be able to visit, get both doses of their vaccine and vacation in the country.

The Maldives has announced plans to offer both doses of the Covid vaccine to tourists on arrival in the country.

According to CNN, Dr Abdulla Mausoom, the country's minister for tourism, has confirmed that the Maldives is developing a "3V tourism" scheme, which would allow tourists to "Visit, Vaccinate and Vacation."

Those who sign up for the “vaxication” would need to stay in the Maldives for several weeks to receive both doses of the vaccine, although it is not yet clear whether the doses will be free.

The “3V” scheme is set to come into effect once the country’s entire population of 550,000 people have all been vaccinated.

"The main idea of tourism being open is to provide a reasonably safe tourism with minimum inconvenience," Mausoom told CNBC International.

He also confirmed that 53 per cent of the island’s population, including 91 per cent of its frontline tourism workers, had already been vaccinated.

According to the minister, the country has received vaccine donations from India and China, as well as the World Health Organisation’s Covax scheme, and is currently awaiting an additional order from Singapore.

"I don't think supply's a problem in Maldives because our population is relatively small," he told CNBC. "The quota we get from the various organizations and friendly nations also will help."

Mausoom hopes that this will boost the archipelago’s tourist industry, which was hit hard by the pandemic.