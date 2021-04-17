- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
Covid: Island nation to offer 'vaccines on vacation' deal to tourists
Tourists will be able to visit, get both doses of their vaccine and vacation in the country.
The Maldives has announced plans to offer both doses of the Covid vaccine to tourists on arrival in the country.
ALSO READ:
>> UAE Covid: How residents used social media to support each another
According to CNN, Dr Abdulla Mausoom, the country's minister for tourism, has confirmed that the Maldives is developing a "3V tourism" scheme, which would allow tourists to "Visit, Vaccinate and Vacation."
Those who sign up for the “vaxication” would need to stay in the Maldives for several weeks to receive both doses of the vaccine, although it is not yet clear whether the doses will be free.
The “3V” scheme is set to come into effect once the country’s entire population of 550,000 people have all been vaccinated.
"The main idea of tourism being open is to provide a reasonably safe tourism with minimum inconvenience," Mausoom told CNBC International.
He also confirmed that 53 per cent of the island’s population, including 91 per cent of its frontline tourism workers, had already been vaccinated.
According to the minister, the country has received vaccine donations from India and China, as well as the World Health Organisation’s Covax scheme, and is currently awaiting an additional order from Singapore.
"I don't think supply's a problem in Maldives because our population is relatively small," he told CNBC. "The quota we get from the various organizations and friendly nations also will help."
Mausoom hopes that this will boost the archipelago’s tourist industry, which was hit hard by the pandemic.
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid: Island nation to offer 'vaccines on...
Tourists will be able to visit, get both doses of their vaccine and... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
India: Make Kumbh Mela symbolic, help fight Covid,...
Several pilgrims to the event have been bathing in the river close to ... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Kuwait reports 1,406 new cases, 1,283...
1,283 patients have recovered, bringing the total recoveries to 237,... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Watch: Passengers run out of Bihar train station...
The shocking video shows scores of travellers in a mad dash to avoid... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE visit visa holders not eligible for Covid-19...
The vaccine is currently available only to UAE citizens and resident... READ MORE
-
Weather
Video: Stunning waterfalls in UAE as heavy rains...
It rained so heavily in the UAE that gorgeous waterfalls have formed... READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: Jobless for a year, man hits Dh300,000...
He has pledged a certain amount of the prize money for charity. READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: 25 workers who won $1 million hit another...
Palakkal belongs to the same group of 25 employees of the school... READ MORE
News
Dubai: 3 killed, 3 injured in violent brawl; 10 arrested
28 April 2021
News
Pink supermoon in UAE sky tonight: When, how to watch
27 April 2021
News Bulletins (videos)
News in a Minute: Top headlines of April 25
25 votes | 25 April 2021
Nation (videos)
Watch: Iftar recipe of the day
8 votes | 28 April 2021
Cricket
IPL 2021: Shastri hails 'student' Padikkal and 'master' Kohli