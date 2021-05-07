Covid India: Bollywood star Salman Khan to donate cash to each industry worker

The actor has been helping those direly in need of help during the pandemic.

With the Covid crisis raging across the country, Bollywood celebrities are contributing to help those worst-hit by the pandemic in the industry.

Salman Khan will be donating Rs1,500 to each of the 25,000 employees in the industry including technicians, make-up artistes, stuntmen and spotboys.

“We have sent Salman Khan a list of the names of people in need and he has agreed to deposit the money,” said B.N. Tiwari, president, Federation of Western Indian Cine Employees (FWICE).

Salman recently also distributed food kits to about 5,000 frontline workers including police personnel and healthcare workers. And last year, he had transferred funds to the accounts of daily wage workers from the film sector, paying Rs3,000 to each of the workers.

According to Rahul S. Kanal, the Yuva Sena leader who has been collaborating with Salman in distributing food to frontline workers, the actor has been helping those direly in need of help during the pandemic crisis. A recent example was of an 18-year-old boy in Karnataka, whose father, the only earner in the family, succumbed to Covid. The boy tweeted the actor seeking his help. Salman responded by arranging for ration and educational equipment.

Another list of 35,000 senior citizen workers of Bollywood has been sent by the FWICE to Yash Raj Films, which has agreed to pay Rs5,000 and a monthly ration for a family of four, according to Tiwari.