Covid India: BJP leader in soup over distribution of 10,000 vials of virus drug among supporters

Court asks govt why 10,000 vials were allowed to be airlifted from Delhi in a chartered plane.

A BJP lawmaker’s alleged distribution of over 10,000 vials of Remdesivir, an anti-Covid drug given at hospitals, to his supporters in Ahmednagar in Maharashtra has drawn the ire of the Bombay high court, which has asked the Indian government how a private individual was procuring such drugs for distribution to his people.

Acting on a public interest litigation filed by a Mumbai lawyer, a division bench of the Bombay high court asked the government why 10,000 vials were allowed to be airlifted from Delhi in a chartered plane and privately distributed by the person, especially when the national capital itself was in a crisis. Pharmaceutical companies have to allocate their entire production of the drugs to the central government, which distributes them to states.

Dr Sujay Vikhe Patil, the BJP MP from Ahmednagar had last week flown in 10,000 Remdesivir injections from Delhi and distributed them among people in his constituency.

Four agriculturists have also filed a plea in the Aurangabad bench of the Bombay high court against Patil, alleging that the BJP MP sold the lifesaving drugs in the black market. They also cited videos that went viral on Twitter, in which Patil is seen inside the aircraft with the boxes containing Remdesivir.

