- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
Covid India: BJP leader in soup over distribution of 10,000 vials of virus drug among supporters
Court asks govt why 10,000 vials were allowed to be airlifted from Delhi in a chartered plane.
A BJP lawmaker’s alleged distribution of over 10,000 vials of Remdesivir, an anti-Covid drug given at hospitals, to his supporters in Ahmednagar in Maharashtra has drawn the ire of the Bombay high court, which has asked the Indian government how a private individual was procuring such drugs for distribution to his people.
Acting on a public interest litigation filed by a Mumbai lawyer, a division bench of the Bombay high court asked the government why 10,000 vials were allowed to be airlifted from Delhi in a chartered plane and privately distributed by the person, especially when the national capital itself was in a crisis. Pharmaceutical companies have to allocate their entire production of the drugs to the central government, which distributes them to states.
Dr Sujay Vikhe Patil, the BJP MP from Ahmednagar had last week flown in 10,000 Remdesivir injections from Delhi and distributed them among people in his constituency.
Four agriculturists have also filed a plea in the Aurangabad bench of the Bombay high court against Patil, alleging that the BJP MP sold the lifesaving drugs in the black market. They also cited videos that went viral on Twitter, in which Patil is seen inside the aircraft with the boxes containing Remdesivir.
The plea also cited two videos that are viral on Twitter in which Patil is seen sitting inside an aircraft with boxes, allegedly containing Remdesivir, besides him.
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid India: BJP leader in soup over distribution ...
Court asks govt why 10,000 vials were allowed to be airlifted from... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE reports 2,094 cases, 1,900 recoveries, 5...
Over 43.2 million tests have been conducted across the country to... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
India Covid crisis: Sonia Gandhi launches...
The fight against Covid must transcend political divisions, she said. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Social gathering rules, reduced capacity extended ...
Rules will now be in place till June 8. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE visit visa holders not eligible for Covid-19...
The vaccine is currently available only to UAE citizens and resident... READ MORE
-
Weather
Video: Stunning waterfalls in UAE as heavy rains...
It rained so heavily in the UAE that gorgeous waterfalls have formed... READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: Jobless for a year, man hits Dh300,000...
He has pledged a certain amount of the prize money for charity. READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: 25 workers who won $1 million hit another...
Palakkal belongs to the same group of 25 employees of the school... READ MORE
News
Dubai: 3 killed, 3 injured in violent brawl; 10 arrested
28 April 2021
News
Pink supermoon in UAE sky tonight: When, how to watch
27 April 2021
News Bulletins (videos)
News in a Minute: Top headlines of April 25
25 votes | 25 April 2021
Nation (videos)
Watch: Iftar recipe of the day
8 votes | 28 April 2021
Cricket
IPL 2021: Shastri hails 'student' Padikkal and 'master' Kohli