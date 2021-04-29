Covid in India: New music video cautions people about virus

Nine police personnel dance to the tunes of Tamil chartbuster.

A new music video, cautioning people against Covid-19, brought out by the state police media centre of Kerala police has taken social media by storm, as nine police personnel, both women and men, dance to the tunes of Enjoy Enjaami, the Tamil chartbuster.

V.P. Pramod Kumar, deputy director, SPMC, told the media that when the state government asked for a campaign to crush the second Covid wave, the team did collective brainstorming to tackle the issue.

“We felt that youngsters below 30 should be targeted for better Covid-19 protocol and thus the concept was developed around the Tamil chart-buster Enjoy Enjaami by singer Dhee and rapper Arivu,” said Kumar.

“The song is a huge hit with that segment.”

The catchy, 90-second video, which has drawn hundreds of thousands of likes and views on social media in the last few days, has nine police personnel, including five women basketball players, all masked up and urging people to do the same.

It asks viewers to crush the second wave of the pandemic by adopting the new lifestyle of wearing masks, maintaining physical distancing and going for vaccination.

The lines were penned by the wife of one of the policemen, who filmed the entire process. “It was developed and completed in three days and was uploaded on all four social media accounts of SPMC – Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube – on Tuesday evening around 7 pm,” said Kumar.

Its first video, ‘handwash dance,’ was launched last year to create awareness about the need to keep the virus away by washing hands frequently.