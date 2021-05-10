Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid in France: Around 20 people detected with Indian variant

Reuters/Paris
Filed on May 10, 2021 | Last updated on May 10, 2021 at 12.14 pm

WHO has described the Indian Covid variant as a "variant of interest", suggesting it may have mutations that would make the virus more transmissible.


Around 20 people in France have been currently detected with the variant of Covid-19 first found in India, French Health Minister Olivier Veran told LCI TV on Monday.

The World Health Organisation has described the Indian Covid variant as a “variant of interest”, suggesting it may have mutations that would make the virus more transmissible, cause more severe disease or evade vaccine immunity.




