Covid in France: Around 20 people detected with Indian variant
WHO has described the Indian Covid variant as a "variant of interest", suggesting it may have mutations that would make the virus more transmissible.
Around 20 people in France have been currently detected with the variant of Covid-19 first found in India, French Health Minister Olivier Veran told LCI TV on Monday.
The World Health Organisation has described the Indian Covid variant as a “variant of interest”, suggesting it may have mutations that would make the virus more transmissible, cause more severe disease or evade vaccine immunity.
