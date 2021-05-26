Covid: Dubai schools can host graduation ceremonies

Specific health and Covid safety protocols must be followed.

Private schools in Dubai can host graduation ceremonies this year, the emirate’s education regulator has announced.

Calling it “great news for graduates”, the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) tweeted on Wednesday: “Graduation ceremonies for Dubai private school students finishing high school can go ahead this year.”

The KHDA said that graduation ceremonies can be held for students completing Grade 12/Year 13 this year.

The KHDA said that graduation ceremonies can be held for students completing Grade 12/Year 13 this year.

It said that specific health and Covid safety protocols must be followed.

“Schools will follow strict safety protocols to offer a safe and memorable graduation celebration for students either within the school campus or at an external venue,” the authority added.

Last year, school graduation ceremonies were held virtually as schools remained closed as a Covid safety measure.

Authorities in Dubai had last week announced that only fully vaccinated residents can attend live entertainment, concerts, weddings and social and institutional events like gala dinners and award ceremonies.

