Covid-19: Virus-wracked Indonesia hits 100,000 deaths
Scores of patients unable to access hospital care or medical oxygen supplies as health care facilities are stretched to the limit.
Indonesia's coronavirus death toll topped 100,000 on Wednesday as the country struggles to control the spread of the Delta variant.
Southeast Asia's biggest economy has now detected Delta in dozens of regions since it was first found in the archipelago in June.
Scores of Indonesians are dying at home, unable to access hospital care or medical oxygen supplies as health care facilities are stretched to the limit.
More than 3.5 million infections have been recorded to date though official figures are widely believed to be an underestimate.
"The deaths happened... mainly because of lateness to recognise the severity of the symptoms and to refer patients," said Covid-19 taskforce spokeswoman Siti Nadia Tarmizi.
Indonesia reported 1,747 new deaths on Wednesday, bringing its total to 100,636.
LaporCovid, an NGO that has developed a citizen reporting platform for Covid-19 data, said more than 2,600 patients died at home between the beginning of June and July 24.
Indonesia announced stricter restrictions on July 3 and has extended the policy twice in areas where infection numbers and hospital bed occupancy rates are high.
Offices, shopping malls and schools are closed while dining in at restaurants is limited to 20 minutes.
The curbs have started to take a toll on the country's economy which entered a recession at the end of last year for the first time since the 1997 Asian financial crisis.
"Financially, it really affects me. I have very few customers because people don't go to the office," Dicky, a ride-hailing driver who like many Indonesians goes by just one name, told AFP.
The country aims to vaccinate 208 million of its 270 million citizens but the vaccination rate remains far below the government's one-million-a-day target.
Only about eight per cent of the population have been fully inoculated.
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Virus-wracked Indonesia hits 100,000...
Scores of patients unable to access hospital care or medical oxygen... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE: 51,290 Covid vaccine doses administered in...
The total doses administered now stands at 16.9 million. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE flights: Airfares soar as stranded expats...
Travel agents attributed the overheated ticket prices to a surge in... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE reports 1,519 cases, 1,470 recoveries, 5...
The new cases were detected through 191,032 additional tests. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Emirates shares latest guidelines for return of...
This is after the UAE announced that expats stranded these countries... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE: Hundreds of students get the jab ahead of...
Pop-up Covid vaccination centre in Abu Dhabi's Yas Mall offers Pfizer-... READ MORE
-
News
Dubai renames Rashidiya, Jafiliya metro stations
Al Rashidiya and Al Jafiliya metro stations to be renamed as... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Airfares soar as stranded expats rush to book...
Travel agents attributed the overheated ticket prices to a surge in... READ MORE