Covid-19: US very concerned new variants could risk economic recovery
What happens in any part of the world affects all other countries, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen says during G20 meeting.
US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said Sunday she was "very concerned" about the risk that new variants of coronavirus could pose to the global economic recovery from the pandemic.
"We are very concerned about the Delta variant and other variants that could emerge and threaten recovery," she told reporters following a G20 meeting in Venice, Italy.
"We are a connected global economy, what happens in any part of the world affects all other countries."
In their final statement issued late Saturday, G20 finance ministers warned that the spread of new variants was a "downside risk" to the economic recovery, while also warning of the dangers of differing paces of vaccination campaigns.
"We recognise the importance of working together to speed the process of vaccination and have the goal of wanting to vaccinate 70 percent of the world's population next year," Yellen said.
She said "a lot has been done" to finance the purchase of vaccines by developing countries, but said the world needed to "do something more and to be more effective" with respect to responding to outbreaks around the world, such as sending therapeutics and protective equipment.
The G20 on Friday heard from a specially commissioned panel of experts who warned the world must invest much more -- at least $75 billion over the next five years -- to prepare for and try to avert the next pandemic.
"While we're focused on the medium- and long-term... we certainly realise we also need to do more in the near term," Yellen said.
The World Trade Organization, the International Monetary Fund, the World Bank and the World Health Organization "have formed a taskforce to work on this and we've asked that we have regular monthly reports on how that work is going and that we address this issue more fully in October" at the G20 ministers' next meeting.
"But certainly variants represent a threat to the entire globe," Yellen said.
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: US very concerned new variants could...
What happens in any part of the world affects all other countries, US ... READ MORE
-
Legal View
India-UAE flights: What to do if your family's...
If the family members are not able to return before their visas... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Australia reports first 2021 virus-...
Lockdown in Sydney and surrounding areas likely to be extended. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE suspends passenger entry from 2 more countries
The decision will go into effect from July 11. READ MORE
-
News
Eid Al Adha: UAE announces four-day holiday
Combined with the two-day weekend, UAE residents will be able to... READ MORE
-
Legal View
India-UAE flights: What to do if your family's...
If the family members are not able to return before their visas... READ MORE
-
News
These countries will mark Eid Al Adha on July 21
Around two billion Muslims around the world celebrate Eid Al Adha... READ MORE
-
Business
Dubai non-oil private sector growth weakens in...
Jobs data quite promising as there were renewed efforts to increase... READ MORE
News
Eid Al Adha: UAE announces four-day holiday
11 July 2021
News
Dubai: Family mourns boxer found dead on beach
10 July 2021
MENA
Video: Truck driver in Saudi Arabia loses control, smashes through cars at traffic light