Covid-19: UK to remove Pakistan among 8 other destinations from Red List
Changes to the Red and Green travel lists were initially scheduled to be announced on Thursday
Pakistan, the Maldives and Turkey are among the eight countries that will come off UK’s Red List starting Wednesday, September 22.
The latest UK travel update was shared by British Transport Secretary Grant Shapps on his Twitter handle.
In addition, EIGHT countries and territories will come off the red list from Weds 22 Sept at 4am, incl. TURKEY, PAKISTAN and MALDIVES.— Rt Hon Grant Shapps MP (@grantshapps) September 17, 2021
Changes to the Red and Green travel lists were initially scheduled to be announced on Thursday. The other countries that will go off the Red List are Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Egypt, Kenya, and Oman.
While Europe has relaxed travel restrictions for the fully vaccinated, expensive Covid-19 testing requirements remain in place for fully vaccinated arrivals into Britain, holding back a travel recovery as the tougher winter period nears.
"I'll set out measures to simplify international travel later today in order to reduce costs, take advantage of higher levels of vaccination, and keep us all safe," Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said on Twitter.
(inputs from Reuters)
