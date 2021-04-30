- EVENTS
Covid-19: Uganda to stop flights to and from India amid coronavirus surge
The country has detected the Indian variant of the novel coronavirus.
Uganda will suspend flights to and from India after midnight on Saturday amid the coronavirus surge in the Southeast Asian nation, the country's health ministry said on Friday, two days after neighbouring Kenya did the same.
Also on Friday, a senior Ugandan health official said the country has detected the Indian variant of the novel coronavirus, igniting fears the East African nation could suffer a resurgence of cases just when its outbreak has waned.
Also read: Countries that have imposed India travel restrictions
The head of the African Union's disease control body John Nkengasong told a news conference on Thursday that the raging state of the pandemic is India is a wake-up call for Africa that its governments and citizens must not let their guards down.
