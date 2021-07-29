Covid-19: UAE sends plane carrying medical supplies to Mauritania
Aid plane carried 80,000 Covid-19 vaccines to the country.
An aid plane carrying 80,000 Covid-19 vaccines was sent to Mauritania by the UAE to bolster the country’s efforts in curbing the spread of the virus.
The UAE, through the Emirates Red Crescent (ERC), sent the shipment of medical supplies, which arrived in conjunction with the opening of the Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed field hospital.
"This health and humanitarian initiative embody the UAE's approach and continuous efforts to support the brotherly Mauritanian people and provide them with assistance in all fields. For many years, the UAE has undertaken great efforts in Mauritania in various aspects, foremost of which is the interest in the health aspect," said Hamad Ghanem Al Mehairi, UAE Ambassador to Mauritania.
Dr. Mohammed Ateeq Al Falahi, ERC Secretary-General, said that this initiative comes in line with the UAE's efforts to limit the spread of the virus worldwide, based on its humanitarian and pioneering role in combating the pandemic.
To date, the UAE has sent more than 2,200 tonnes of medical supplies to more than 136 countries.
