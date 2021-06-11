Coronavirus Pandemic
Logo
 
HOME > Coronavirus Pandemic

Covid-19: Total cases of Delta variant spike to 42,323 in UK

Reuters/London
Filed on June 11, 2021

The variant accounted for over 90 per cent of new Covid-19 cases in the country.


Total British cases of the Delta coronavirus variant have jumped by 29,892 to 42,323, Public Health England said on Friday, adding the variant accounted for over 90 per cent of new Covid-19 cases in the country.

The figure was a big jump on the 12,431 cases of Delta reported last week, although it was not directly comparable as new genotyping tests were used this week, meaning that cases of the variant can now be confirmed within 48 hours.




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM Coronavirus Pandemic
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /apps/pbcs.dll/article?avis=KT&date=20210515&category=ARTICLE&lopenr=210519408&Ref=AR&profile=1913 macro_action: article, macro_profile: ,1913,1000 macro_adspot:
 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 