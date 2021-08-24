Covid-19: Telangana educational institutions can reopen from September 1
The chief minister has ordered all educational institutions and hostels to be sanitised by August 30.
The Telangana government on Monday announced that all government and private educational institutions including Anganwadi centres in the state will be allowed to reopen from September 1.
The decision was taken at a high-level review meeting chaired by Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao at Pragathi Bhavan on Monday.
Rao ordered ministers and officials of municipal and panchayat raj departments to clean and sanitise all educational institutions and hostels by August 30.
Educational institutions in the state were shut down due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
Addressing the meeting, Rao said, “The education system in the state has suffered a lot because of the prevailing situation due to the Covid-19 pandemic. In this wake, we have studied the measures and strategies of different states in the country to reopen educational institutions. We have discussed with the medical and the health department, who gave reports that the Covid-19 situation is much under control than the previous months. The public moment is also coming to normalcy gradually.”
“Meanwhile, the continuous shutdown of educational institutions is causing peer pressure on students, particularly on school level students. Keeping these reports of medical and health officials in mind, the state government has decided to reopen all educational institutions from September 1 with all precautions,” said the Telangana chief minister.
The chief minister ordered that the cleaning of all educational institutions’ premises and water tanks and sanitisation of classrooms.
Rao further said that once the schools are reopened and any students are found with any symptoms, the headmaster or principal should take them to the nearest primary health centre (PHC) for a Covid-19 test.
“If he/she is detected Covid positive, such student be sent to parents. All the students must wear masks, sanitise regularly, and maintain social distance. Parents should take care of their children in this regard,” said the chief minister.
Covid-19: Telangana educational institutions can reopen from September 1
