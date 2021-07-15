Covid-19: Teachers, staff in UAE advised not to holiday abroad due to cases surge

Those planning to travel have also been told to return at least 2 weeks prior to start of new academic year.

Public school teachers and administrative staff have been advised not to travel abroad for the summer vacation unless it is absolutely necessary or for emergencies.

The aim is to protect them from the Covid-19 pandemic following reports of increasing cases of people contracting the virus in many nations across the globe.

In a circular sent to schools, the Emirates Schools Establishment (ESE) said teachers and other employees wishing to travel abroad during the current holidays should first check the list of Red countries (high risk) from the tourism and travel offices or through the websites of the country’s airports.

Those planning to travel abroad have also been told to return to the country at least two weeks prior to the start of the new academic year.

Teachers who do not report for duty on the first day of school will face consequences for non-compliance in accordance with the regulations.

The advice is part of the ESE's keenness to protect everyone’s health and safety of the work environment besides ensuring 100% return of teachers and other staff at the start of the new term on August 29.

During this year’s spring break towards the end of March, teachers and administrative staff were allowed to travel abroad. They were, however, advised to get approvals from their superiors. They also had to follow the legal and administrative procedures for traveling during the current Covid-19 crisis and to follow all the necessary safety and health measures.

The ESE had earlier announced that public schools will reopen for academic year 2021-2022 in line with the country’s efforts towards returning to normalcy and in coordination with the concerned authorities.

Covid-19 precautionary and preventive measures will be thoroughly implemented, considering the safety of the students, teachers and administrators.

The ESE is working to ensure that schools are ready to welcome students for the new academic year. It will also ensure utmost safety for students and the staff to facilitate smooth running of public schools.

ismail@khaleejtimes.com