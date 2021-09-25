Covid-19: Study identifies potential factor contributing to severity of infection
Identified cell protein increases risk of complications such as heart attack, stroke, and kidney disease.
A protein that may critically contribute to severe forms of Covid-19 has recently been identified by the University of Kent’s School of Biosciences and the Institute of Medical Virology at Goethe-University.
The study titled ‘A potential role of the CD47-SIRPalpha axis in Covid-19 pathogenesis’ has been published by the scientific journal Current Issues in Molecular Biology.
SARS-CoV-2 is the coronavirus that causes Covid-19. While many individuals develop only mild or no symptoms upon SARS-CoV-2 infection, others develop severe, life-threatening diseases.
Researchers have found that the infection of cells with SARS-CoV-2 results in increased levels of a protein called CD47 on the cell surface.
CD47 is a so-called “do not eat me” signal to the immune system’s defences that protect cells from being destroyed. Virus-induced CD47 on the surface of infected cells is likely to protect them from immune system recognition, enabling the production of larger amounts of virus, resulting in more severe disease.
ALSO READ:
>> Why people with diabetes develop severe Covid-19
>> UAE: Flu or Covid-19? Look out for symptoms and get checked, say doctors
Well-known risk factors for severe Covid-19 such as older age and diabetes are associated with higher CD47 levels. High CD47 levels also contribute to high blood pressure, which is a large risk factor for Covid-19 complications such as heart attack, stroke, and kidney disease.
The data suggest that age and virus-induced high CD47 levels contribute to severe Covid-19 by preventing an effective immune response and increasing disease-associated tissue and organ damage.
Since therapeutics targeting CD47 are in development, this discovery may result in improved Covid-19 therapies.
Professor Martin Michaelis, University of Kent, said, “This is exciting. We may have identified a major factor associated with severe Covid-19. This is a huge step in combatting the disease and we can now look forward to further progress in the design of therapeutics.”
Professor Jindrich Cinatl, Goethe-University Frankfurt, said, “These additional insights into the disease processes underlying Covid-19 may help us to design better therapies, as well as an appreciation for the importance of the breadth of research being conducted. Through this avenue, we have achieved a major breakthrough and exemplified that the fight against the disease continues.”
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Study identifies potential factor...
Identified cell protein increases risk of complications such as heart ... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE: 71,886 Covid vaccine doses administered in...
Quad countries pledge to donate more than 1.2 billion Covid-19... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE: Can long Covid patients still spread the...
Doctors explain what the lingering symptoms are and how they can be... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE reports 321 Covid-19 cases, 398 recoveries, 3 ...
Almost 19.7 million Covid-19 vaccine doses have been administered in... READ MORE
-
Americas
Quad to cooperate on cyberspace, pledge to combat ...
Leaders of Australia, India, Japan and the US to secure critical... READ MORE
-
News
UAE: Sheikh Maktoum is new Finance Minister and...
The UAE will also adopt a new methodology for federal government work ... READ MORE
-
Expo 2020 Dubai
Expo 2020 Dubai: How RTA will prevent traffic...
Two state-of-the-art centres, powered by artificial intelligence,... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE: Can long Covid patients still spread the...
Doctors explain what the lingering symptoms are and how they can be... READ MORE
News
Video: Sandstorm engulfs Dubai on Friday as rain lashes parts of UAE
24 September 2021
Rest of Asia
India salon told to pay nearly $271,000 for botched haircut
24 September 2021
News
UAE: Sheikh Maktoum is new Minister of Finance and Deputy Prime Minister
25 September 2021
Expo 2020 Dubai
Expo 2020 Dubai: 10 most common Arabic words, phrases to know
24 September 2021
News
Video: Speeding SUV hits car on UAE road; Dh1,000 fine warning issued
24 September 2021
Weather
UAE weather: Rain forecast for parts of the country on Friday
24 September 2021
News
UAE flights: Cebu Pacific to resume Manila-Dubai service from Sept 30
24 September 2021
Videos
KT Morning Chat: Abu Dhabi residents rush to get Covid booster shots ahead of deadline