Covid-19: Spain allows up to 100% occupancy in outdoor sports venues
Fans will need to keep a distance of around 5ft between them and wear a mask.
Fans in Spain will be allowed from October 1 to fill open-air stadiums up to full capacity and indoor facilities up to 80 per cent, the Health Ministry said on Wednesday.
Fans will need to keep a distance of 4.92ft between them and wear a face mask, and will be allowed to drink water, but not to eat or smoke.
Coronavirus Pandemic
