Coronavirus Pandemic
Logo
 
HOME > Coronavirus Pandemic

Covid-19: Spain allows up to 100% occupancy in outdoor sports venues

Reuters/Madrid
Filed on September 29, 2021

(Reuters file)

Fans will need to keep a distance of around 5ft between them and wear a mask.

Fans in Spain will be allowed from October 1 to fill open-air stadiums up to full capacity and indoor facilities up to 80 per cent, the Health Ministry said on Wednesday.

Fans will need to keep a distance of 4.92ft between them and wear a face mask, and will be allowed to drink water, but not to eat or smoke.




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM Coronavirus Pandemic
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /apps/pbcs.dll/article?avis=KT&date=20210823&category=ARTICLE&lopenr=210829715&Ref=AR&profile=1913 macro_action: article, macro_profile: ,1913,1000 macro_adspot:
 
 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 