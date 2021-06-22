Covid-19: Social distancing measures to be partially relaxed in Hong Kong

Religious gatherings, weddings and local group tours will also enjoy similar relaxation of measures.

Hong Kong will partially ease its social distancing measures to allow the further resumption of daily activities as the city has not registered new local Covid-19 cases over the past two weeks.

Chief Executive Carrie Lam announced the decision on Monday at a press conference, reports Xinhua news agency.

Secretary for Food and Health Sophia Chan said the new measures will be effective for initially 14 days from Thursday, including that eateries that meet vaccination requirements will be able to resume 75 per cent of or full operation capacity.

Bars, nightclubs, karaoke lounges and swimming pools will also see eased capacity limits, with some on the condition of staff and customers getting the vaccine.

Religious gatherings, weddings and local group tours will also enjoy similar relaxation of control measures.

The Centre for Health Protection said there were three new imported cases on Monday, all carrying the same type of mutant strain, taking the Covid-19 tally of the financial hub to 11,889.

The death toll stands at 210.

Meanwhile, some 1.94 million residents have taken at least one shot of the Covid-19 vaccine as of Sunday, accounting for 28.5 per cent of eligible groups in Hong Kong, with nearly 1.28 million people fully vaccinated.

Lam said the inoculation rate is still unsatisfactory and called on residents to more actively get the jab, stressing the significance of the vaccination to controlling the risk of the virus spread.

Hong Kong will also shorten the quarantine time from two weeks to seven days for travellers from foreign countries, who need to have been fully immunised, test negative for coronavirus and have antibodies in blood tests.

The arrangement will be first for those having Hong Kong residential status from June 30 and expanded to non-residents in a month.