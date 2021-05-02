Filed on May 2, 2021 | Last updated on May 2, 2021 at 11.54 pm

Covid-19: Saudi Arabia to lift suspension on travel starting May 17

All citizens who have been vaccinated or have recovered from Covid-19 are eligible to travel.

Saudi Arabia will lift the suspension on citizens travelling abroad starting May 17, news agency Reuters said citing the state news agency.

All citizens who have been vaccinated or have recovered from Covid-19 are eligible to travel, Reuters said, as well as those under 18.

The kingdom's land, sea and air borders will also be opened, the agency said citing an interior ministry tweet.