Covid-19: Saudi Arabia records 904 new cases, 9 deaths

Wam/Riyadh
Filed on April 10, 2021

Saudi Arabia reported 904 new coronavirus infections on Friday and nine new deaths, according to the country's health ministry bulletin.

The new cases took the total number of infections to 396,758 with 6,737 deaths.




