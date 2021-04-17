Covid-19: Oman may consider stringent measures to prevent spread of the epidemic

More stringent decisions may be taken in Dhofar Governorate depending on the situation.

Depending on the situation, authorities in Oman are considering imposing “stringent decisions” to curb the spread of Covid in the Dhofar Governorate.

According to the Times of Oman, the Supreme Committee on Friday said that it would consider complete lockdown if the epidemiological situation requires it.

A statement issued online by Oman News Agency, (ONA) said, ”The Supreme Committee in charge of dealing with Covid 19 has decided to extend the period of closing commercial activities and preventing movement at night in Dhofar Governorate, starting from 6 pm until 5 am starting from 17th April 2021 until further notice.”

The statement read, ”The Supreme Committee confirmed that the decision to prevent movement in Dhofar Governorate during night period is subject to review at a later stage, according to the developments of the epidemiological indicators, and that it is taking more stringent decisions to prevent the spread of the epidemic, including complete closure if the epidemiological situation requires it.”

The statement added, ”In this context, the Supreme Committee confirmed avoiding all actions and practices that lead to the spread of this disease, especially not adhering to physical distancing and wearing masks in mosques in particular and in public places in general, and holding mourning gatherings and weddings.”

“Avoid gatherings during Iftar times and other gatherings, and frequenting shops, malls and popular markets in crowded times, in order to protect the soul, family and society from the spread of the pandemic,” the statement added.

https://omannews.gov.om/Arabic_NewsDescription/ArtMID/437/ArticleID/30824/%d8%a7%d9%84%d9%84%d8%ac%d9%86%d8%a9-%d8%a7%d9%84%d8%b9%d9%84%d9%8a%d8%a7-%d8%aa%d9%82%d8%b1%d8%b1-%d8%aa%d9%85%d8%af%d9%8a%d8%af-%d9%81%d8%aa%d8%b1%d8%a9-%d8%a5%d8%ba%d9%84%d8%a7%d9%82-%d8%a7%d9%84%d8%a3%d9%86%d8%b4%d8%b7%d8%a9-%d8%a7%d9%84%d8%aa%d8%ac%d8%a7%d8%b1%d9%8a%d9%91%d8%a9-%d9%88%d9%85%d9%86%d8%b9-%d8%a7%d9%84%d8%ad%d8%b1%d9%83%d8%a9-%d9%84%d9%8a%d9%84%d8%a7%d9%8b-%d9%81%d9%8a-%d9%85%d8%ad%d8%a7%d9%81%d8%b8%d8%a9-%d8%b8%d9%81%d8%a7%d8%b1