- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
Covid-19: No Eid Al Fitr prayers at mosques, musallahs in Morocco
North African Arab nation does away with Eid rituals
Morocco not to hold Eid-Al-Fitr prayers amid Covid-19 pandemic
Morocco has decided not to hold Eid-Al-Fitr prayers this year as part of its precautionary measures to prevent the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic.
A statement issued by the Moroccan Ministry of Endowments and Islamic Affairs stated that the decision includes prayer grounds and mosques.
This decision was taken due to big turnouts recorded during Eid-Al-Fitr prayers, making it difficult for the authorities to maintain social distancing norms among the worshippers.
-
News
Eid Al Fitr: Covid-19 safety checks intensified...
Bid to keep the contagion at bay during the festive occasion READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid India: Maharashtra Police face the heat, as ...
About 6,300 got infected and 71 officers and men succumbed to virus... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid India: 26 infected patients die in Goa...
The chief minister and health minister have contradicted each other... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: India records highest death toll so far
Death toll surpasses previous highest with 4,205 deaths recorded on... READ MORE
-
MENA
UAE to host Arab Union meeting to discuss...
Meeting to include speeches by speakers and representatives of Arab... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE firms ask unvaccinated staff to take regular...
Staff has to bear expenses for the test on their own, companies say READ MORE
-
Ramadan 2021
Eid Al Fitr in UAE on Thursday, Shawwal moon not...
This means that UAE residents will enjoy the Eid holidays till... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Woman tests positive after Kumbh visit, infects...
She infected her daughter-in-law, who in turn passed on the infection ... READ MORE
News
UAE Eid Al Fitr 2021: Prayer timings across UAE
11 May 2021
Rest of Asia
Indian woman killed in Israel blast