Covid-19: No Eid Al Fitr prayers at mosques, musallahs in Morocco

web report/Rabat
Filed on May 12, 2021
File photo used for illustrative purpose

North African Arab nation does away with Eid rituals


Morocco not to hold Eid-Al-Fitr prayers amid Covid-19 pandemic

Morocco has decided not to hold Eid-Al-Fitr prayers this year as part of its precautionary measures to prevent the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic.

A statement issued by the Moroccan Ministry of Endowments and Islamic Affairs stated that the decision includes prayer grounds and mosques.

This decision was taken due to big turnouts recorded during Eid-Al-Fitr prayers, making it difficult for the authorities to maintain social distancing norms among the worshippers.




