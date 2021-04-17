Covid-19: Kuwait reports 1,406 new cases, 1,283 recoveries, 8 deaths

Filed on April 17, 2021 | Last updated on April 17, 2021 at 11.03 am

1,283 patients have recovered, bringing the total recoveries to 237,667.

Kuwait announced 1,406 new coronavirus cases and eight related deaths in the past 24 hours, reported state news agency KUNA.

The agency quoted the Kuwaiti Ministry of Health as saying that the new figures took the total cases to 254,472 and deaths to 1,436 respectively.

The ministry added that 1,283 patients have recovered from the virus over the past day, bringing the total recoveries to 237,667.