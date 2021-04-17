- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
Covid-19: Kuwait reports 1,406 new cases, 1,283 recoveries, 8 deaths
1,283 patients have recovered, bringing the total recoveries to 237,667.
Kuwait announced 1,406 new coronavirus cases and eight related deaths in the past 24 hours, reported state news agency KUNA.
The agency quoted the Kuwaiti Ministry of Health as saying that the new figures took the total cases to 254,472 and deaths to 1,436 respectively.
The ministry added that 1,283 patients have recovered from the virus over the past day, bringing the total recoveries to 237,667.
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Kuwait reports 1,406 new cases, 1,283...
1,283 patients have recovered, bringing the total recoveries to 237,... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Watch: Passengers run out of Bihar train station...
The shocking video shows scores of travellers in a mad dash to avoid... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid UAE: Temporary cancellation of fines...
The decision aims to support business continuity in light of the... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid vaccine scandal: Peru's ex-president...
Martin Vizcarra allegedly jumped the queue to receive a Covid-19... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Apollo 11 astronaut Michael Collins dead at 90
"Mike always faced the challenges of life with grace and humility,... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Why is medical oxygen lacking and how...
India is only the latest country to confront a lack of medical oxygen ... READ MORE
-
Energy
UAE petrol price for May 2021 announced
The prices have increased marginally compared to April. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE visit visa holders not eligible for Covid-19...
The vaccine is currently available only to UAE citizens and resident... READ MORE
News
Dubai: 3 killed, 3 injured in violent brawl; 10 arrested
28 April 2021
News
Pink supermoon in UAE sky tonight: When, how to watch
27 April 2021
News Bulletins (videos)
News in a Minute: Top headlines of April 25
25 votes | 25 April 2021
Nation (videos)
Watch: Iftar recipe of the day
8 votes | 28 April 2021
Cricket
IPL 2021: Shastri hails 'student' Padikkal and 'master' Kohli