Coronavirus Pandemic
Logo
 
HOME > Coronavirus Pandemic

Covid-19: Kuwait bans unvaccinated citizens from travelling abroad

Reuters/Cairo
Filed on July 27, 2021
Reuters

The announcement regarding the same was made by the government communication office.


Kuwait on Tuesday said it will only allow vaccinated citizens to travel abroad starting August 1, the government communication office reported.

The statement excepted children under age 16, those with a health ministry certificate saying they cannot be vaccinated, and pregnant women who get a pregnancy proof certificate from authorities.




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM Coronavirus Pandemic
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /apps/pbcs.dll/article?avis=KT&date=20201022&category=ARTICLE&lopenr=201029681&Ref=AR&profile=1913 macro_action: article, macro_profile: ,1913,1000 macro_adspot:
 
 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 