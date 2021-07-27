Covid-19: Kuwait bans unvaccinated citizens from travelling abroad
The announcement regarding the same was made by the government communication office.
Kuwait on Tuesday said it will only allow vaccinated citizens to travel abroad starting August 1, the government communication office reported.
The statement excepted children under age 16, those with a health ministry certificate saying they cannot be vaccinated, and pregnant women who get a pregnancy proof certificate from authorities.
