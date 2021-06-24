Covid-19: Israel delays planned entry of individual tourists
Israel previously planned to begin reopening to individual tourists on July 1.
Israel has postponed the planned entry of individual tourists for at least a month until August 1 after a recent spike in daily Covid-19 cases in the country, the government said.
The announcement by the office of Prime Minister Naftali Bennett on Wednesday came just a day after he said that Israel is facing a new coronavirus outbreak fuelled by the Delta variant, reports Xinhua news agency.
Under a Health Ministry guideline, Israel began reopening its borders in May to groups of vaccinated tourists and planned to begin reopening to individual tourists on July 1.
Groups of vaccinated tourists will still be allowed to arrive in Israel, according to the statement.
The government approved the renewal of the work of the Coronavirus Cabinet on Wednesday.
"In order to protect the State of Israel from the global outbreak of the Delta variant while maintaining a proper daily routine for the citizens of Israel, the government approved the establishment and composition of the Coronavirus Cabinet," said the government statement.
Sharon Alroy-Preis, head of the public health services at the Health Ministry, said during a briefing on Wednesday that 891 coronavirus cases have been diagnosed in Israel over the past month and about half of them were fully vaccinated.
Some 55 per cent of Israel's 9 million population have been vaccinated against Covid-19, according to the Ministry.
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Taiwan says discussing Covid-19 vaccine passports
Country is currently on high alert to stop the highly contagious... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Routine immunisation of children...
Many children of construction workers are missing out on routine... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: India reports 54,069 new cases, 1,321...
A total of 68,885 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, which... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE: Emirates extends Nigeria flight suspension...
The airline had previously said that the suspension was 'until... READ MORE
-
News
UAE: Catch last supermoon of 2021 today, 7.04pm
This June supermoon is called a ‘strawberry moon’. READ MORE
-
Expo 2020 Dubai
100 days to Expo: Burj Khalifa lit up to mark...
The expo is inviting visitors from across the planet to join the... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Former Philippine President Benigno Aquino dies...
The 61-year-old was president of the Philippines from 2010 to 2016. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Explainer: What is Delta variant with K417N...
Called "Delta Plus" in India, the variant appears to be more... READ MORE