Covid-19 restrictions to end in Israel from June 1
Use of face masks inside covered areas continues to be mandatory
Israel has decided to lift all restrictions related to Covid-19 from June 1, said Israeli health minister.
Yuli Edelstein said last week that he would not seek an extension for restrictions that ends on June 1. He thanked the country’s vaccination programme that helped control the infection rates, despite the extensive reopening of the economy and the education system. However, he said use of face masks will be mandatory inside covered areas and restrictions on entry to and departure from Israel shall remain unchanged.
It is expected that Israel will start vaccinating children between the ages of 12 and 15 years early next week.
"Israel is returning to normal life," said Edelstein. "For a long time, we have been sowing the fruits of vaccination with low infection rates."
The Israeli Ministry of Health announced the registration of 12 new cases of the Corona epidemic during the past 24 hours.
After 10,136 examinations were performed, the rate of positivity for the screening tests decreased to 0.1 per cent. Israel has recorded 6,411 deaths and more than 839,000 people have been infected with the virus since its outbreak.
