Covid-19: India records 37,154 new cases, 724 deaths in 24 hours
India's active caseload of Covid-19 cases is at 450,899.
India reported on Monday 37,154 new Covid-19 cases and 724 new deaths in the last 24 hours, data from health ministry showed.
India's active caseload of Covid-19 cases is at 450,899. The active cases constitute 1.46 per cent of the total cases.
The country also reported 724 deaths due to Covid-19 and with that, the cumulative fatalities in the country due to viral infection reached 408,764.
Out of the people infected since the beginning of the pandemic, 30,014,713 patients have already recovered from Covid-19 and 39,649 recovered in the last 24 hours.
This constitutes an overall recovery rate of 97.22 per cent, which is showing a sustained increasing trend.
The weekly positivity rate also remained below 5 per cent and is currently at 2.32 per cent. Further, the daily positivity rate is at 2.59 per cent, less than 3 per cent for 21 consecutive days.
The testing capacity in the country has been substantially ramped up with 432.3 million tests conducted so far.
India commenced its Covid-19 vaccination drive on January 16 this year. Till date, 3,773,52,501 vaccine doses have been administered so far including 1,235,287 in the last 24 hours, under the nationwide vaccination drive.
