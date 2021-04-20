- EVENTS
Covid-19: India announces vaccination for all above age of 18
The centre has announced a "liberalised and accelerated" Phase 3 strategy for vaccinations
The Indian government on Monday announced a "liberalised and accelerated" Phase 3 strategy for vaccinations against Covid-19 .
All adults above the age of 18 to be eligible to get Covid-19 vaccine, said the government.
The announcement comes after a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, where it was noted that the "government has been working hard from over a year to ensure that maximum numbers of Indians are able to get the vaccine in the shortest possible of time."
“India is vaccinating people at world record pace and we will continue this with even greater momentum,” he added.
In this phase, the government pointed out that pricing, procurement, eligibility and administration of vaccines are being made flexible. All stakeholders given the flexibility to customise to local needs.
India has administered over 12.38 crore covid doses, even as the number of daily cases breached the 2.7 lakh-mark, forcing states to impose local lockdowns and weekend curfews.
