- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
Covid-19 in UAE: Health official urges people to get enough vitamin C, D to fight virus
Studies have shown that deficiency in one of these vitamins may make the body more susceptible to disease.
Though Covid cases are now declining in the UAE, everyone is still urged not to drop their guards. A top health official on Tuesday reminded residents to stay healthy and keep their vitamin levels in check.
“We recommend regular testing for vitamin D to ensure that it is not low, and we stress the importance of vitamins D, C and zinc, which are supplements that enhance immunity and help the body fight infectious diseases, including Covid-19,” Dr Farida Al Hosani, official spokesperson for the UAE’s health sector, said during a Press briefing on Tuesday.
“Studies have shown that deficiency in one of these vitamins may make the body more susceptible to disease due to the important role they play in strengthening the immune system.”
It’s high time that everyone maintained a healthy lifestyle, she pointed out. This meant quitting smoking, following a balanced diet, getting enough exercise, sleeping right, and avoiding stress, on top of observing precautionary measures against Covid-19.
Dr Al Hosani also urged community members to continue supporting the nation’s fight against the coronavirus.
“The UAE sought to involve the community in all steps to overcome the crisis by raising public awareness of developments and scientific facts related to the Covid-19 virus. One of the most important elements supporting recovery is the adoption of practices that increase the immunity of individuals.”
UAE vaccinates thousands of refugees in Jordan, Iraq
The UAE has vaccinated tens of thousands of refugees and displaced persons in Jordan and Iraq, Dr Farida Al Hosani, official spokesperson for the UAE’s health sector, said on Wednesday.
The initiative was launched on Saturday as per the directives of Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women’s Union (GWU), President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation (FDF) and Honorary Chairperson of the Emirates Red Crescent (ERC).
The first phase of the ERC vaccination drive in Jordan and Iraq has already been completed, Dr Al Hosani said.
The medical assistance — provided in partnership with the Department of Health–Abu Dhabi, and in coordination with the health ministries in the two countries as well as the UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency — aimed to reach 12,000 Syrian refugees in Jordan and 15,000 displaced people and refugees in Iraqi Kurdistan.
ashwani@khaleejtimes.com
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19 in UAE: Health official urges people to...
Studies have shown that deficiency in one of these vitamins may make... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE Covid vaccines to help students return to...
Official Spokesperson for the UAE’s health sector urged all... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Long Covid in UAE: New study says fatigue,...
Chronic fatigue was among the topmost symptoms experienced by 47.5... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Sinopharm booster shot in UAE 6 months after...
Health expert explains how booster shots work and help protect... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
India-UAE flights: Will you pay Dh22,000 for one-...
Charter flight operators are making a killing at the expense of... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Fake job offers in UAE leave over 300 Indian...
After staying in dormitories in Deira, scamsters shifted many to Ras... READ MORE
-
News
Dubai Police confirm wild animal seen in...
Video of animal in villa garden goes viral; police ask residents to... READ MORE
-
Football
Brazilian legend Ronaldinho receives UAE golden...
Ronaldinho becomes the latest football icon to have received the 10-... READ MORE