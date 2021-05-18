Covid-19 in UAE: Health official urges people to get enough vitamin C, D to fight virus

Studies have shown that deficiency in one of these vitamins may make the body more susceptible to disease.

Though Covid cases are now declining in the UAE, everyone is still urged not to drop their guards. A top health official on Tuesday reminded residents to stay healthy and keep their vitamin levels in check.

“We recommend regular testing for vitamin D to ensure that it is not low, and we stress the importance of vitamins D, C and zinc, which are supplements that enhance immunity and help the body fight infectious diseases, including Covid-19,” Dr Farida Al Hosani, official spokesperson for the UAE’s health sector, said during a Press briefing on Tuesday.

“Studies have shown that deficiency in one of these vitamins may make the body more susceptible to disease due to the important role they play in strengthening the immune system.”

It’s high time that everyone maintained a healthy lifestyle, she pointed out. This meant quitting smoking, following a balanced diet, getting enough exercise, sleeping right, and avoiding stress, on top of observing precautionary measures against Covid-19.

Dr Al Hosani also urged community members to continue supporting the nation’s fight against the coronavirus.

“The UAE sought to involve the community in all steps to overcome the crisis by raising public awareness of developments and scientific facts related to the Covid-19 virus. One of the most important elements supporting recovery is the adoption of practices that increase the immunity of individuals.”

UAE vaccinates thousands of refugees in Jordan, Iraq

The UAE has vaccinated tens of thousands of refugees and displaced persons in Jordan and Iraq, Dr Farida Al Hosani, official spokesperson for the UAE’s health sector, said on Wednesday.

The initiative was launched on Saturday as per the directives of Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women’s Union (GWU), President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation (FDF) and Honorary Chairperson of the Emirates Red Crescent (ERC).

The first phase of the ERC vaccination drive in Jordan and Iraq has already been completed, Dr Al Hosani said.

The medical assistance — provided in partnership with the Department of Health–Abu Dhabi, and in coordination with the health ministries in the two countries as well as the UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency — aimed to reach 12,000 Syrian refugees in Jordan and 15,000 displaced people and refugees in Iraqi Kurdistan.

ashwani@khaleejtimes.com