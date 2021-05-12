Covid-19 in India: Elderly couple lose both sons to virus

Villagers told India Today that 18 people including six women have died over the past few days.

As Covid-19 spreads across rural India, it continues to devastate the lives of the poor, many of who are shattered by its ferocity.

One such incident relates to Atar Singh, living in Jalalpur village on the outskirts of Greater Noida. Cremating his son Pankaj, he returned home on Tuesday, only to find his other son, Deepak, also a victim of the deadly disease.

Atar Singh and his wife, an ageing couple, are shattered by the tragedy that has destroyed their small family, with both their sons succumbing to the disease.

Villagers told India Today that 18 people including six women have died there over the past few days. All the victims suffered from fever and their oxygen levels dipped sharply. There is fear and panic in the village, as the deadly Covid-19 spreads across rapidly.

Noida and Greater Noida, which are satellite cities of Delhi, are located in Uttar Pradesh. While scores of skyscrapers have sprouted up in recent years, there are thousands of villagers still living in their homes.

After a state government order, the local authorities are now bearing the cost of cremation of Covid victims from both urban and rural areas. Costs of up to Rs5,000 per cremation will be borne by the authorities.