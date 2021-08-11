Covid-19 in Abu Dhabi: Entry for only vaccinated people at public places from August 20

Less than 10 days left for the rule to come into effect.

The Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee has issued a reminder for residents regarding allowing entry into a number of public places only for those vaccinated, effective from Friday, August 20, 2021.

Taking to social media on Tuesday, the committee said that there is less than 10 days to go before entry to some public places in Abu Dhabi is allowed only for those vaccinated.

The decision is in line with the emirate’s strategy to combat the Covid-19 pandemic and complements preventive and precautionary measures taken to preserve public health. It also comes after vaccinating more than 93 per cent of the target groups in Abu Dhabi, a statement issued in June said.

The committee stated the decision would enhance safety in areas that have been subject to additional precautionary measures and provide enhanced protection for community members.

The committee approved the first phase to include shopping centres, restaurants, cafes, spas and all other retail outlets, including those not within a shopping centre, except supermarkets and pharmacies.

The first phase of the decision also includes gyms, recreational facilities and sporting activities, health clubs, resorts, museums, cultural centres and theme parks, as well as universities, institutes, public and private schools and children’s nurseries in the emirate.

According to the decision, only vaccinated, exempted and children under 16 years old can enter shopping centres, restaurants, cafes, gyms, sporting activities, spas, entertainment centres, and all other retail outlets, except supermarkets and pharmacies. — (@admediaoffice) August 10, 2021

The committee stated that the decision does not apply to unvaccinated individuals with vaccination exemption received through the approved process and registered on Alhosn app, nor to children aged 16 and under.

The committee emphasised that the decision is part of proactive measures put in place by the emirate which also include pre-emptive testing campaigns in industrial areas and densely populated areas, the use of modern and innovative technologies to detect infection, and the ongoing vaccination campaign, including offering a booster dose to those eligible.

The committee continues to evaluate all procedures and measures as the situation evolves and stressed the importance of committing to precautionary measures as well as choosing to vaccine, with vaccination the most effective method for sustainable recovery.